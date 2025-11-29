Temps fall towards normal for a mild weekend, rain chance next week

Happy Friday, Central Coast! I hope everyone had an enjoyable Thanksgiving and a great Friday.

Whatever your holiday involved, the weather was beautiful! Temps climbed into the 70s and even into the 80s across the region on Thursday. That is about ten degrees above normal for this time of the year. Today's highs were a few degrees cooler than yesterday's, but still, temperatures are warmer than typical. In addition to the warm temps, abundant sunshine has been the story with some continued offshore winds.

Here is what Lake Nacimiento looked like this afternoon.

Into early Saturday morning, the marine layer will deepen and may allow some fog into the lower lying coastal valleys. Visibility may be limited in the early morning hours.

Saturday, we can expect sunny skies and temps falling a few more degrees.

Sunday more morning fog is expected. The afternoon is still expected to be sunny.

There is another chance for strong Santa Lucia winds over the next few days and on Monday as the offshore pressure gradient deepens. I would not be surprised if a wind advisory was issued for the region.

Those offshore winds will flip a U-turn quickly and surge onshore Tuesday. That will bring some patchy dense fog to the region and drop temperatures back towards normal with mostly sunny skies for Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring the biggest changes as a system pushes south into the region. This will bring us a chance for light rain as the cold front pushes through. This is a low-rain accumulating system, but still something to be aware of.

Most models have the rain ending Wednesday night, but a few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning.

Friday and into next weekend, we are expecting a warming trend.

Have a wonderful day and great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian