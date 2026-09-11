Temps finally set to cool, mild weather on the way for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

The last week has been all about heat, temps have soared and many heat records fell. As we kick off our Friday though there is good news, finally a cooldown has arrived.

That comes with onshore winds that will bring back cooler marine moderated air to the region. That will take a little time to fully establish so today is more of a "transitional" day. It will still be hot but way cooler than previous days.

That slow cooling will speed up into the weekend with substantially cooler weather for the extended forecast.

Here is a look at the weekend forecast for our Central Coast communities.

Even into the latter portion of next week temps will stay on the lower side for this time of the year with low 80s for the interiors and 70s for our Coastal Valleys.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian