Temps finally start to warm as clouds clear towards the 4th of July

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, cloud cover is the story, but thanks to a shift in the jet stream, skies will start to clear quickly. By midday, sunshine will be the story for the interior valleys, by mid afternoon the beaches will clear too!

That quicker clearing will bring in warmer temps, although highs will still be below normal for this time of the year. Upper 70s for interiors will mark the greatest change, near previous highs by the beaches.

That warming trend will continue for Friday with abundant sunshine by the mid morning but clouds will still start the day.

For the 4th of July, we can expect nearly identical conditions to Friday. Upper 80s for interiors 70s for coastal valleys 60s by the beach. It looks to be clear for the afternoon and evening as well, great news for fireworks shows!

Midway through next week, a much more substantial warming trend is expected; upper 90s are possible by next week.

Here is what that looks like on the 7-day forecast!

I will keep a very close eye on the forecast (and especially the fog) for the 4th of July!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian