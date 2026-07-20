Temps on the rise once again to kick off the work week

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the workweek, temps are climbing once again to above-normal values. This reversal of the cooler weather we enjoyed over the weekend will bring us back to the upper 90s today for Paso Robles, 80s and upper 70s for our coastal valleys and mild weather in the low 70s for our western beaches.

If you are headed to the beaches to escape some of the afternoon heat, take caution. Rip current risk is still in place alongside the chance for localized higher waves. This has prompted a beach hazard statement for all western beaches through Tuesday evening.

Into the extended forecast, heat will stay the story. Highs will climb into the upper 90s and low triple digits for the remainder of the California Mid-State Fair. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara will be in the 80s each day while Santa Maria will be a few degrees cooler in the 70s. All said and done, it will be a hot, although manageable, week here on the Central Coast.

Have a wonderful day and a great week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian