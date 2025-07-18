Temps on the rise (slightly) into the weekend, cooler weather next week

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, clouds are the story for most communities. Thankfully, no major areas of fog have formed this morning. That is great news for our commute.

Here is a look at our high temps for today.

Here is a look at your Mid-State Fair forecast!

For the Downtown San Luis Obispo Concerts in the Plaza, temps will be perfect! 60s for the start of the show and 50s by the end of the show!

Saturday will bring slightly warmer weather to the region, mid-90s are expected for the interior valleys while coasts will stay more mild. That will be short-lived though. Temps will start to cool once again later in the weekend and dropping back into the 80s for next week.

Coastal valleys will stay more consistent, with low 70s for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, upper 60s in Santa Maria, and low 60s by the beaches.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!