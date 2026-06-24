Temps peak Wednesday before a cooldown into the weekend and extended forecast

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we head into the day, cloud cover will once again give way to sunshine! No major visibility concerns are in place with temps starting off in the mid 50s.

Temps today will be the warmest of the pattern with highs climbing into the 90s for the interior valleys. By our beaches, the additional marine air will keep us cooler, in the 70s today!

Cooler temps are on the way for the weekend with highs staying around 10 degrees below normal for the interiors. A cooldown will be felt in the coastal valleys but only by a few degrees.

That pattern of cooler weather is expected to last well into next week.

Here is a look at what all of that looks like on your 7-day forecast!

-Vivian