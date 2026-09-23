Temps peak Wednesday with highs in the 90s, cooler into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Wednesday morning sunshine and much warmer weather is the story across our region.

Offshore winds will kick in and bring warmer weather and will banish the clouds that are in place this morning.

Staying on the topic of clouds there is some dense fog causing concern on the roads in Paso Robles as well as through the Santa Ynez Valley. This should clear out quickly but it is still a concern for the early morning commute.

Back to the big picture...

The tropics are very active and with a rare category 5 hurricane sitting just to the south of Mexico. That storm, Polo, paired with another hurricane, Odalys are pushing a plume of tropical moisture into the Rockies. On the other side of that pattern is offshore winds bringing higher temps to the Central Coast!

The offshore winds will really warm temps today. We will be back in the upper 90s in Paso Robles and even reach into the 90s in our coastal valleys. Here is what we can expect today.

The warm up is going to be limited with the winds starting to calm into the rest of the week. That will bring a cooldown into the extended forecast with super mild weather into the extended forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian

