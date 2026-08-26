Temps reach towards records Wednesday ahead of a cooler pattern next week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Yikes! Today is going to be a hot one across the Central Coast, with high temperatures soaring towards records for many of our communities. Even the morning "lows" are a few degrees above normal. That is setting us up for heat.

Today will be the hottest day of the forecast; stay hydrated and weather aware.

Here is a look at the forecasted high temps we can expect today.

All of this heat has prompted many alerts, watches, and warnings. Bottom line, we have dangerous heat and high fire weather danger.



A heat advisory is in place for all but our farthest western beach communities through Thursday night at 8 p.m.

A high heat warning is in place for the south coast and SB county interiors through Friday evening

A fire weather and red flag warning is in place for the highest interiors through Friday evening.

The good news is that temps will cool down substantially by the beginning of next week. Here is what all of that looks like on the 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Stay Cool!

-Vivian