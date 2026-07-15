Temps set to near 110° for interior valleys, cooler into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As you head out the door today the story is heat, temps are set to soar with highs nearing 110 degrees. Make sure you are staying hydrated, checking in on community members and avoiding exertion in the hottest parts of the day.

That is particularly important for those headed to the first day of the California Mid-State Fair today in Paso Robles. If you are headed out here is a look at the hour by hour forecast.

Thursday at the fair will bring a few degrees of cooling but it will still be dangerously hot. Friday though... temps will fall significantly and will be at or below normal for this time of the year.

Paso Robles is not the only community facing heat. A massive ridge of high pressure aloft is impacting the small monsoon low in Arizona. For us that boils down to one thing, heat.

Here is a look at the temps across the region Wednesday.

All of those hot temps have prompted many alerts. That includes heat advisories, warnings, fire weather warnings and more. No matter what community you are in though. It is going to dangerously hot.

The good news is that heat peaks today, temps will fall by a degree or two Thursday and on Friday will fall much more. Temps will be comfortable by Friday.

Next week highs will once again increase across the region. The good news is that it won't be quite as hot as this week but still noticeable.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast and stay cool!

-Vivian