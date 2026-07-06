Temps set to soar this week as triple-digit heat returns

Good morning, Central Coast!

After a beautiful, although tricky, holiday weekend, we are off to the races on a warmer day across the region.

Cloud cover from overnight will start to clear as soon as the sun rises. By mid-morning, sunshine will be the story, and temps will warm up by a few degrees. This will bring us right to normal for this time of the year.

A ridge of high pressure is starting to form across the region and will bring with it offshore winds, abundant sunshine, and minimal marine layer. All of those ingredients will come together for a massive warm-up. Triple digits will return to the interior valeys by midweek.

In advance of that heat, there is a heat advisory in place for the interior valleys from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

The good news is that the heat won't last too long, cooler weather and cloud cover will return by the weekend.

Have a wonderful day and a great week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian