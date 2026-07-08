Temps soar, and fire weather concern increases Wednesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the day, cooler weather is expected, with temps in the 50s; some cloud cover and morning wind gusts are also in place.

By mid-morning, the skies will have cleared and offshore winds will bring temps up substantially. Paso Robles may even reach into the upper 90s.

Today the Santa Barbara County Fair returns; mild weather and sunshine is expected.

Because of the heat headed our way, a heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. Stay aware of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and sensitive communities.

Thursday and Friday will be in the triple digits in the interior valleys with communities closer to the beaches into the mid 80s.

Into the weekend, we will see a bit of a cool-down with temps closer to normal for this time of year as some morning cloud cover and marine influence returns. That will be short-lived; next week will be hot once again.

Next week there is the set up to draw the summer monsoon moisture from the desert southwest slightly closer to us. That has brought us a very slim chance for a passing shower but also a chance for dry lightning. I will keep a close eye on this chance going forward.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian