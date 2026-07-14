Temps soar towards 110°; alerts issued for dangerous weather

Good morning, Central Coast!

The KSBY weather team is tracking significant heat in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties all week, peaking Wednesday, along with critical fire weather conditions Wednesday pm into Thursday morning.

Monsoonal moisture continues streaming into our region from the southeast, making it feel humid. That muggy feeling will make those temps even more hazardous as heat indices rise.

Today will still be a bit muggy but humidity will start to drop, that will allow temps to climb even more

The heat wave reaches its most dangerous phase Wednesday as pressure gradients turn lightly offshore, delaying our marine layer and sea breeze.

Hot 100s for the interior valleys, coastal valleys 90s and 70s to near 80 at the beaches. It's hottest between 10 am and 7 pm.

A significant weather hazard develops Tuesday evening across the Santa Ynez Mountains and southern Santa Barbara County. Sundowners will cause winds to gust 35 to 50 mph with isolated gusts to 60 mph Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Temperatures with the hot downsloping winds could push temperatures into the 90s at the coast and near 100 in the foothills.

All of this combines to a ton of alerts. Here they are:

A Heat Advisory is in place through Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for most of Santa Barbara County Tuesday through Thursday. 10 am until 7 pm will be the hottest period.

A Fire Weather Watch for most of Santa Barbara County for Wednesday pm until Thursday am, with gusty Sundowner winds downsloping, drying the air out and heating up Wednesday pm. Fire danger is very high.

A Beach Hazard Statement for a long period southerly swell brings a high risk for rip currents and higher tides.

Gradual cooling begins Thursday with temperatures dropping 2-4 degrees, though still running 6-12 degrees above normal. A slow transition continues into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! Stay cool, hydrated, and check in on your community members.

-Vivian