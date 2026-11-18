Good morning, Central Coast!

Rain is almost here and we can expect significant weather impacts into the evening and through Thursday. Before I dive into all the details here are a few links to keep on hand.



Wednesday morning kicked off on the cold side with many spots in the low 30s and upper 20s for interior valleys and even upper 30s. These are the coldest temperatures since last winter. Bundle up on the way out the door.

Here are the temperatures we can expect today.

By mid-day you can trade the layers for rain gear as a strong storm moves in.

The first few showers are expected by midday.

By the evening, the real action starts with bands of heavy rain starting by 7 p.m. and moving south overnight. The worst of the system is confined to the core cold front that will pass through this evening.

The core will reach San Luis Obispo by 10 p.m., Santa Maria by 1 a.m. and Santa Barbara by 4 a.m.

While the core moves through thunderstorms are expected along with very heavy rain. This is where the flooding risk is highest as small drains may struggle with the sudden water. There is a flood advisory in place for all central coast communities through Thursday morning for small flooding risk.

There is a wind advisory in place for all communities through 5 a.m. Thursday. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected with the strongest winds as the cold front pushes through.

A Coastal Flooding Advisory is in place as well into early Thursday.

Our beaches are under a surf advisory through Friday. 18 to 22 ft waves are possible from late Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Some showers will linger into the morning Thursday but will lessen through the day.

All said and done we will see upwards of 2 inches of rain at the highest elevations but even coastal valleys and interiors will be upwards of an inch.

Friday will clear up through Saturday.

Into the extended forecast we will see a few more chances for rain although all storms on the horizon are smaller than tonight's system. Rain is expected Sunday and again Tuesday night.

At this point we are not expecting any major storms for the Thanksgiving travel period. A few showers are possible every other day but all less than quarter of an inch of rain.

Be careful today as the storms move though, remember to stay weather aware!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian