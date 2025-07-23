Temps stay cool for the weekend but a big warm up is on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, cloud cover is once again a mainstay for all of our communities. This means that some fog and large scale morning drizzle is once again in place.

Highs today will stay in the 50s by the beach, 60s in the coastal valleys and upper 70s for the interiors.

Those interior valley temps are 15° below normal for this time of the year. That is great news for the Mid-State Fair with very comfortable conditions. You may want to grab an extra layer for the evening concerts, though.

Copy-paste those conditions through this week with more cool temps and clouds for most spots. Into the weekend, a modest warm-up is expected; next week, that will transform into a bigger warm-up with highs once again reaching near-normal values for the interiors.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!