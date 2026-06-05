Temps take a tumble into the weekend as more clouds and cooler air arrive

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Friday morning cloud cover is the story for most spots as we kick off the day on a cooler note. The good news is that the clouds are sitting above the surface and visibility is good on the roads!

Into the mid-morning hours the clouds will clear, and we will start a mild day. Highs will fall a few degrees but will still be very pleasant.

As we head into the weekend, sunshine will be limited to the afternoons as marine layer cloud cover will kick off each morning. High temps will be a few degrees below normal for this time of the year but won't be too much of a concern for the afternoons.

Even to start off next week, slightly cooler than normal temperatures are expected with early morning cloud cover and afternoon sunshine.

Into the end of next week, a high-pressure system will begin to build in and bring a moderate warm-up. Nothing spectacular, but less cloud cover is expected and temps a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian