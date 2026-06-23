Temps tick up through mid-week, cooling further afield

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, there is some cloud cover and fog across the region. That will clear out quickly and great weather is on the way.

A slight warm-up is expected over the next few days thanks to a large high-pressure system sitting to our east.

That high pressure will increase temps by a few degrees across the region with potential triple digits for California Valley, low 90s for the rest of our interior valleys.

Beaches will be in the 60s and low 70s. Coastal valleys mid 70s with morning cloud cover giving way to afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday will heat us up by a few more degrees but nothing to worry about.

The latter half of the week will kick off a very slow cooling trend that will bring us to right below normal for this time of the year for Saturday and into next week.

Here is what that all looks like on a 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian