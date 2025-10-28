Temps to climb amid high winds and waves through the week

Happy Monday, Central Coast!

We started the week on the sunny and warm side as high pressure starts to settle into the region. This will pair with strong winds to cause a few concerns for the week. Let's start with the winds.

The first strong Santa Ana Wind event of the year is kicking off to our south. That has prompted fire weather warnings and other concerns across the LA Basin. Thankfully for us, we are north of the worst conditions. We do have some wind concerns, though. We have a wind advisory in place for much of San Luis Obispo County from 6 p.m. Monday night through Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. Strong Northeast winds 20-30 mph will be in place with gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest will be in the passes, peaks, and canyons.

Additionally, we have that high surf advisory still in place through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for all western beaches. Large breaking waves 8-12 ft and rip currents are still happening. This is worst along northwest-facing beaches. Take extra caution if getting into the water.

Thanks to the high pressure and the downsloping winds, temperatures are set to soar across the region. To our south, there are even heat advisories in place. We will stay out of those alerts, but for most of the week, we will be 10-15 degrees above normal high temperatures. A few spots to our south will approach record highs.

Here are the forecast highs for Tuesday.

The hot temps are paired with very low humidity; fire weather danger will be in place through the week. Take extra caution if doing anything that could cause a spark.

Into the extended forecast, high pressure will stick around with temps staying above normal with offshore winds. There will be a slight cooling trend by Friday.

Looking even farther afield, I am not anticipating any rain for the next few weeks.

Have a wonderful week, Central Coast!

-Vivian