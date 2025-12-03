Temps to fall below freezing again Wednesday morning, clouds increase as well

Happy Tuesday Evening, Central Coast!

Today was another beautiful day across the region with sunshine and mild weather for all! That being said it started off cold with frost and freezing conditions across the interior valleys as well as temps dipping into the 30s for many spots. Here is a look at temperatures early this morning.

Those lows in the 30s will stick around for another night. This has prompted another freeze warning for the interior valleys through 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The difference between this alert and yesterday's is that it has expanded slightly and now also includes Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, and Lake Nacimiento.

There are also several marine alerts to keep an eye on. This is a good explanation of all three types.

Here is a look at the temps we can expect on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what that all looks like on the 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful evening and a great week ahead! 8 a.m

-Vivian