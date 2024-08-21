Temps to plummet into the weekend, rising again next week

Good morning Central Coast! As we kick off the morning skies are beautiful and clear with lows for most communities in the upper 50s.

Temps are substantially higher in San Luis Obispo this morning where lows have stayed in the mid 60s thanks to strong compressional warming that brought record high temps in San Luis Obispo Tuesday at 99 degrees.

Here is a look at the high temps across the Central Coast on Tuesday.

This morning is not only beautiful and clear but it is also theDay of Hope at Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria! If you are headed out to donate it is a picture perfect morning.

Today's highs across the region will dip a few degrees, but on the whole will still be warm and sunny! Beaches will start with sunshine but as the day goes on the marine layer will march towards us step by step. Interiors will be in the low 90s.

Temperatures will dip well below normal from Thursday through Saturday, as gusty Sundowner winds are expected to develop along the Santa Barbara southwest coast during the evenings.

As a strong upper-level low-pressure system moves down along the Pacific Northwest coast, the onshore flow will intensify, leading to cooler temperatures.

Strong north-to-south pressure gradients tonight and Thursday night will drive Sundowner winds along the Santa Barbara southwest coast. Gusts are expected to reach 30 to 50 mph, particularly around Gaviota and Refugio.

The upper-level low will keep the area cool through Saturday. After the low-pressure system exits to the east, high pressure is expected to rebuild over California starting Sunday and continuing into early next week. This will lead to a quick rebound in temperatures, returning to within a few degrees of normal by Monday.

By Tuesday temps above 100 degrees are once again expected.

Have a great day Central Coast!