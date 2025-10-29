Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temps to soar once again as high pressure stays put

High temperatures on Tuesday reached into the 90s for some coastal communities, and more heat is in the forecast for Wednesday. Here is the latest!
Tuesday was a hot one across the Central Coast! High temperatures soared as a high-pressure system continues to bring offshore winds, sunshine, and limited marine influence.

That high pressure is the reason for the heat and Santa Ana winds to out south.

Here is a look at the high temperatures for today across the region. For context, these are 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Winds today were calmer than on Monday; the wind advisory has expired. Even so, the offshore direction helps to warm temperatures and lower humidity. Here is a look at the winds from 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tomorrow will be nearly identical to today. Here is a look at the daytime highs for Wednesday.

The high pressure will stick around through the extended forecast. There will be a slight cooldown into the weekend, but still temps will be above normal across the region.

Even into mid-November, high temps will stay above normal.

Have a wonderful evening, and a good rest of the week!

-Vivian

