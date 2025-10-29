Temps to soar once again as high pressure stays put

Tuesday was a hot one across the Central Coast! High temperatures soared as a high-pressure system continues to bring offshore winds, sunshine, and limited marine influence.

That high pressure is the reason for the heat and Santa Ana winds to out south.

Here is a look at the high temperatures for today across the region. For context, these are 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Winds today were calmer than on Monday; the wind advisory has expired. Even so, the offshore direction helps to warm temperatures and lower humidity. Here is a look at the winds from 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tomorrow will be nearly identical to today. Here is a look at the daytime highs for Wednesday.

The high pressure will stick around through the extended forecast. There will be a slight cooldown into the weekend, but still temps will be above normal across the region.

Even into mid-November, high temps will stay above normal.

Have a wonderful evening, and a good rest of the week!

-Vivian