Temps to soar once again into the weekend, next week cooler weather returns

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Today shaped up to be a very warm and dry day across the Central Coast. Offshore winds rushed down slopes, compressing the air and heating up our conditions. Here is a look at the high temperatures today across the region.

For a little context in San Luis Obispo, our average high temp for October 17th is 77 degrees.

Saturday the same offshore winds will set up and allow temps to soar once again.

Here is what the weekend will look like across the Central Coast.

Sunday night winds will turn onshore and begin another pattern shift.

Into next week, we will start a slow return to near normal temperatures. This will feature onshore winds and low fog and cloud returning to the beaches each morning (clear afternoons).

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian