Temps to stay mild through the week, marine fog also stays in play

Happy Monday, Central Coast!

We saw some great weather to start the week with the continued mild temps, clear skies, and some gusts.

The early morning hours featured some beach cloud cover as the marine layer returned to the forecast. That will be a staple through the week, but thankfully, most spots will see that cloud fully clear in the mid-morning hours. Spots like Morro Bay are more likely to battle clouds all day, but they will be high enough in the sky to avoid fog impacts most of the day.

Temps are set to stay cooler-than-normal for the region through the first half of the week. This will not be a bad thing, just feeling a little later in the year than it is.

Through late week, there isn't much else going on. Temps will vary by a few degrees here and there, but on the whole, it is going to be a good week!

Late this week, I am watching the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla as it makes its way north up Baja to Southern California. This will meet a low-pressure pressure pushing south from the Bay Area. These systems interacting means that there is a small chance for rain (mainly in far SoCal), but there is a ton of uncertainty within this forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian