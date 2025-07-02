Temps to stay steady while waves increase into the holiday weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Conditions remain securely in place, clouds to start, afternoon sunshine, and mild temperatures. The biggest changes are focused on visibility challenges and wave energy increases.

Starting with the clouds, fog is a concern for the Santa Ynez Valley and portions of the south coast.

Thankfully, that will not be a concern for long. Just like in previous days, skies will clear first in the interiors and slowly down to the beaches.

Temps will also be nearly identical to yesterday, low 90s for the interiors, 70s for the coasts, and 60s for the beach.

On a quick side note, while waves are very calm now, by Thursday into Friday, waves will increase substantially. Going from the 3-4 ft breakers now to 11-12 ft waves by the 4th of July.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast!

The extended forecast is very much something to be happy about. Temps will stay consistently near normal with lots of afternoon sunshine through the week and into the 4th of July!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!