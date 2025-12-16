Temps to warm slightly this week, into late December, the pattern changes

Happy Monday, Central Coast! We kicked off the work week with some morning cloud cover and fog, but my mid-day sunshine was the story.

Here is a look at the high temperatures we reached today.

San Luis Obispo was the only community that reached into the 70s, mainly thanks to some light offshore winds.

Tuesday, the rest of our communities will join SLO with warmer temperatures and another round of the dense morning fog for our beaches and coastal valleys. The fog will clear out a bit quicker Tuesday morning, so that is a bonus at least!

Into the rest of the week there really isn't much to say, conditions will be nearly identical each day through Friday. That is when a slight change will take shape.

The change starts with a cold front barreling down the coast. That will bring us cloud cover into the weekend and create a slight dip in temperatures. That will also open the door for a much larger change in the forecast. There is the potential for a large-scale storm system to impact the West Coast somewhere between the 23rd and 26th of December.

Now this is a long way out (not even on the 7 day forecast) but because it involves Christmas I am keeping a extra close eye on it. I will bring you all the details I can as they become available.

Have a great evening, Central Coast!

-Vivian