Temps tumble slightly with morning clouds Tuesday, even cooler Wednesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Tuesday morning cloud cover is more widespread than previous days. Some pockets of fog are possible with limited visibility through the Santa Ynez Valley. That fog should lift to just cloud cover quickly and clear to sunny skies by noon.

The cooler weather and cloud cover is brought in by a small weak low pressure system that is pushing winds onshore this morning and doping temps across the board.

Here is a look at Tuesday's temps across the region. They are a touch cooler than Monday but still incredibly comfortable.

That low pressure will continue to bring cloud cover and some early morning fog to the region. Temps will fall a few more degrees for Wednesday (the coolest day of the week). Thursday the core low pressure will push east and weaken its grip on the region. Once that lifts our temps will warm back towards normal into the weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian