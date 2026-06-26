Temps warm slightly for Friday but will fall once again into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

It has been a cloudy and cool set of days across the region, but as we head into our Friday, better weather is on the way.

Cloudy skies are still kicking off the day, but thanks to some surging offshore winds, we will get a little bit of a warm-up for today (still below normal temps for this time of the year, but a warm-up is a warm-up nonetheless)

Winds will turn right back onshore for Saturday, and clouds will be slower to clear. Temps will also tumble back to the low 80s for interiors, low 70s for coastal valleys, and 60s by the beach. That is where we will stay through the weekend.

Next week will be more of the same with temps falling a couple more degrees but staying cloudy each morning.

Here is what that looks like on the 7 day forecast.

Further afield, I am watching the forecast closely for the 4th of July. At this point, the pattern that will be in place to start next week looks to linger into the holiday. The good news about that is that fog has been limited, good news for fireworks displays.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian