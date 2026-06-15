Temps warm to kick off the week before taking a tumble

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the workweek we can expect mild weather and overall calm conditions across the region. Beaches and coastal valleys are starting off with some cloud cover and fog but for most (everywhere but the beaches) this will clear up quickly.

There is a beach hazard statement in place across the South Coast through Thursday morning. Rip currents are widespread and can turn deadly quickly.

Here is a look at the temps for today across the region.

Tuesday will also be hot here on the Central Coast before temps take a significant tumble on Wednesday and into the weekend. Friday will be the coolest with highs in the 60s and 70s.

By the start of next week, temps will start a slight climb once again.

Have a great day and a great week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian