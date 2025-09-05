Temps will fall into the weekend as marine layer fog returns

Happy Friday-eve Central Coast!

Thursday morning kicked off with more cloud cover across the region and even some fog for the beaches and coastal valley communities. It has been a little while since we have seen that much fog and it is the main indicator that the pattern is shifting away from the heat from the past few weeks.

Despite the morning clouds we still saw afternoon sunshine for most spots and even some continued heat in the interior valleys. The impact of the cool and dense marine air was along the beaches where visibility was impacted and temps were much cooler than previous days. Here is a look at the temps across the region as of 4 p.m.

Friday will kick off with similar conditions, morning fog, afternoon sunshine and some gusty winds in the afternoon.

High temps will be in the upper 60s for beaches heavily impacted by fog (Cambria, Cayucos, Morro Bay, Los Osos, Vandenberg SFB etc) some clearer sports will climb into the 70s (Pismo, Avila, the 5 Cities Santa Barbara, Carpenteria).

Coastal valleys will also be in the 70s with more afternoon sunshine. Interiors will once again climb into the 90s but the good news is that they will be low 90s and only for a few hours. I think that is good news!

Into the weekend morning fog will be the story for all beaches and even extending into the interiors on Sunday. That will bring cooler weather across the region and drop temps to around normal for this time of the year. The weekend will be a wonderful one, hopefully you can get outside and enjoy it!

Next week will continue the cooling trend and bring temps well below normal for this time of the year for the interior valleys, just a few degrees below normal by the beaches.

Have a wonderful evening and Friday ahead, Central Coast!