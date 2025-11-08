Temps will soar into the weekend ahead of rain expected next week

We made it to the weekend, Central Coast!

The week ended with high temperatures and abundant sunshine! Here is a look at the high temperatures across the region on Friday.

When you compare these temps to the conditions 24 hours ago the trend is clear.

Into Saturday, we will see more of the heat with sunshine and warm temps. Here are a look at the high temps for Saturday.

Sunday will get even warmer.

Next week will start off warm with some highs on Monday, making a play for the 90s. That will fade fast, though, temps will start to fall, and by Wednesday will be back near normal as a bigger change arrives. Wednesday night, a soggy and unsettled pattern moves in and brings us a chance for significant rain.

That storm is quite a long way out right now, so the exact forecast will change, but there are very good chances for significant rain across the region. I will keep a close eye on it as it gets closer.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian