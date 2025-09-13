Temps will warm into the weekend while gusts stick around

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

As we head into the weekend, it is looking to be a great one! Temps are on the rise, gusts are calming (slightly), and sunny skies are on deck as well!

Let's dive right in!

Tonight is going to be a bit of a gusty one; winds upwards of 30 mph are expected around sunset and will calm shortly afterwards. If you are in San Luis Obispo, headed to the final Concerts in the Plaza of the season, here is the forecast!

Into the weekend, clouds will kick of the morning with skies clearing by mid-morning. Winds will once again be a concern but no major problems are expected.

Temps will warm by a few degrees (mainly in the interior valleys). Here are the highs we can expect.

Sunday temps will climb by a few more degrees with beaches starting off with clouds again.

Next week, the small ridge of high pressure responsible for the warm up we are expecting the weekend will intensify. This will bring high temps above normal (nearly triple digits) for interiors and even warm up the beaches.

The latter half of next week will bring a bit of a change. The warm air will be joined by an increase in moisture, and humidity will creep up. Starting Wednesday, remnants of Tropical Storm Mario will reach Southern California. Bands of showers are expected to spread over the region and will bring the chance for thunderstorms to the region from Wednesday through Saturday. I wish I could be more specific than that, but this far out, specific forecasting is a bit of a fool's errand but I will keep a very close eye on it going forward.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian