Temps will warm slightly, but will stay below normal for this time of year

Good morning, Central Coast!

Just like the last few days the morning is kicking off with clouds and some fog. This is limiting visibility in a few spots, especially for the Gaviota Coastline. Take it slow where visibility drops.

The clouds may bring some of that light drizzle once again. It isn't too much of a concern.

By mid-morning, clouds will clear for interiors, that being said that cool, dense, marine air will have already made an impact and will keep temps on the low side for all communities.

Temps today will be mild for the beaches but will be a bit cooler for interiors. 70s for coastal valleys, low 60s by the beach with low 80s for interiors.

Here is what that looks like for the second day of the California Mid-State Fair!

That added cloud cover and cooler, dense marine air will drop temperatures substantially for the interiors, not just around Paso Robles but in the farther interiors as well.

Into the weekend and further extended forecast, onshore winds will calm slightly, and temps will rise once again towards normal.

Have a great day, Central Coast!