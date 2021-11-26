Thanksgiving was warm and bright, cooler nighttime temps with frost warning for interiors

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday saw clear skies, some wind gusts, and warm temperatures throughout. Much of the Central Coast saw temperatures in the mid to low 70’s, with a few places creeping up to around 80 degrees. We are seeing temperatures of about 10 degrees warming than normal.

Thursday night is going to be cool, and in the Interior Valleys, there are freeze warnings with lows of around 30 degrees. Along the Coast, people can expect mid to low 40’s.

An offshore flow is pushing moist, cooler air back and bringing in warm and dry conditions. Ideal for people who celebrated Thanksgiving festivities outside, who ran the Turkey Trot, tossed the football around, or thought ahead and visited a Christmas tree lot.

People coming home or traveling to the Central Coast can expect mid- to upper-70's for Friday with some more clear skies.

Further south, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties are experiencing Santa Ana winds which is decreasing the humidity to almost zero and causing a fire weather warning.

Earlier, wind gusts swept across the region, with a peak of around 25 miles per hour in Santa Barbara. We are expecting a similar trend going into the weekend.