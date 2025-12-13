The fog is back, along with it will come cooler temps for the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast! As we head into the weekend temperatures have started to fall across the region, and marine layer fog has returned.

That has limited visibility tonight across the region and prompted a Dense Fog Advisory for all of our beaches through 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

It isn't just the beaches that are seeing the fog; our coastal valleys, including San Luis Obispo and San Luis Obispo are also seeing some of the fog this evening and into the morning.

Thanks to the return of marine air and the winds turning onshore, we saw temps dip a little more today. Instead of the 80s, we have seen recently highs today topped off in the upper 70s. This is still above normal for this time of the year, but a long way from the recent high temps.

The afternoon brought the fog in and the majority of the cooling. Here is what the 24 hour temperature change looked like around 6:30 p.m.

Into Saturday morning, the fog will be in place to start. We will see afternoon sunshine (less for the beaches) and mild temps once again. Here is a look at the afternoon highs.

Into the next 7 days, we will see very similar conditions with mild highs in the 70s and fog in the mornings.

Further into the extended forecast, I am watching the potential for a strong storm system headed to the region for the week of Christmas. It is still a long way out from a detailed forecast, but the potential for rain is something I am keeping a close eye on. More details will come when I have them.

Have a wonderful evening and great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian