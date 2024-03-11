The week kicks off with clouds and scattered showers, much more sunshine soon

Good Morning Central Coast! As we kick off a new work week temps are on the cooler side with a few rain chances to start off the week.

For this morning, there will be a slight chance of rain in more areas of the Central Coast, including northwest San Luis Obispo County. Rainfall totals are expected to be minimal, with 0.10 inches of accumulation or less. Additionally, other coastal foothills and mountains may see patchy drizzle with this frontal passage. Temperatures today will be a few degrees cooler than Sunday due to the frontal passage, with most of the areas in the 60s.

On Tuesday morning, another front will pass through the area and will bring less than 0.10 inches of rain to northwest San Luis Obispo County. Skies will be partly to occasionally mostly cloudy during the day. However, temperatures will warm a few degrees compared to Monday, thanks to a switch to weak offshore flow. Max temps will still likely remain in the 60s, and even a couple of locations will reach 70 degrees.

There is currently a High Surf Advisory in place for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties until 6 am on Friday. A long period of northwest swells of 10+ feet will bring advisory-level surf to west and northwest-facing beaches of the Central Coast for much of this week.

Looking into the extended forecast, sunshine and warming is the name of the game. Highs will climb into the mid 70s by later this week with lots of sunshine all thanks to a rdge of high pressure setting up.

That pattern of warm and sunny conditions is expected to stick around into the extended forecast with the Climate Prection Center 8-14 day outlooks showing dry and warmer than normal temps through the 25th.

Have a wonderful day and week ahead, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.