The week starts off mild, but more rain will be here to ring in the new year

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off a new week, we can expect beautiful conditions (at least for a little while)!

Temps are starting off cool with clear skies for most. There are a few pockets of fog in the interiors, but thankfully, those will clear out quickly. The sunshine will warm us up with mild weather into the rest of the day. Here is a look at the high temperatures we can expect.

Those highs are right around normal for this time of the year.

Late tonight into early Tuesday morning, we will start to see widespread cloud cover and even a chance for an isolated shower or two. The rain will become widespread early Wednesday morning and stay significant through the day and into New Year's celebrations.

For the first few days of 2026, the showers will continue, although they will become more patchy and less impactful into the extended forecast.

Into the weekend, the showers will continue, although they will become more patchy and weaker as the week goes on.

All said and done, the system will bring us some more substantial rain. Most spots can expect over an inch, with the highest elevations reaching closer to three inches. The rain will be light most of the time, but thanks to it lasting through many days, the totals will add up. This is much less than our last system but still quite substantial.

Here is what all of that looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian