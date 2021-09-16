Thursday is the peak of the cooling trend, temperatures to pick up

Afternoon high temperatures will stay below the seasonal average through the weekend, although temperatures are expected to warm next week.

Thursday is to be the coolest day out of the week-long cooling trend, and temperatures are expected to climb starting Saturday.

Onshore flow is expected to keep the coastal areas cloudy, with some gradual clearing further inland.

The flow is projected to keep most of the Central Coast cooler by about four to eight degrees, except near the beaches.

Those areas already cooled down during the trend last week.

