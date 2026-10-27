Tides 1.5" above astronomical projections prompt alerts, plus your full forecast

Good morning, Central Coast!

Tuesday morning is kicking off on the foggy side for the Paso Robles area as some fog has settled into the southern Salinas river valley.

That will clear out quickly. Sunny skies and mild weather are the story for the rest of the day.

Now turning to the big headline: tides.

High tides this morning are expected to create some minor coastal overflow. That has prompted a coastal flood advisory for our western and south coast beaches through Thursday. Below are shown the high and low tide times with astronomical projections. With the addition of the Kelvin wave associated with El Niño, the actual tides will be 1 to 1.5 feet above those projections.

By high tide mid-morning Tuesday, many tides could reach 8 ft. This makes for potential flooding at many locations.

Temperatures today are very mild, making it a perfect day across the region. Here is a look at the forecasted high temperatures.

Throughout the week, not much will change with our conditions. High temps in the low 70s with some morning fog and afternoon clear skies. By Friday, though, temps will start to cool down. Highs in the upper 60s are expected to close the week, with temps in the low 60s for Halloween.

That cooldown is just part of a tricky Hallows Eve forecast.

A system is heading north and will reach the region over the weekend, bringing rain chances. This is a long way out still, and there is a LOT of forecast uncertainty, but with evening events on Halloween it is time to start thinking of contingency plans for a drizzly Saturday night. If the rain reaches us Saturday, it will be light rain becoming more widespread Sunday. Most of it is expected to fall along the south coast, with amounts tapering towards the north.

In the first days of November, there are even more chances of rain, combining for a soggy start to the month and a potentially rainy election day. I will keep a very close eye on this going forward. It looks like the active pattern we have expected from El Niño is finally reaching us.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian