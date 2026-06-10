Triple-digit heat is here for the first time in 2026

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is going to be a HOT one today as high temps reach towards the first triple digits of 2026. Jumping right in here are the high temps you can expect.

Even our beach communities will be hot with highs climbing into the mid 70s.

Those hot temperatures have prompted a heat advisory for our coastal valleys that will be in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Stay hydrated and limit exertion in the hottest times of the day no matter where you are on the Central Coast.

Low humidity, gusty winds, and the high temperatures will dramatically increase fire weather danger. Take extra precautions to avoid sparking a flame.

Today will be the peak of that heat with highs climbing into the triple digits. For the remainder of the week, things will become a bit more mild but will stay well above normal for this time of the year.

This weekend we will be about 5 degrees above normal with abundant sunshine making for a picture perfect weekend.

Here is what that all looks like on your 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian