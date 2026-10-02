Unusual heat continues through the weekend

Good morning Central Coast and happy Friday!

The unusually warm heat is sticking around into the weekend and early next week. This weather is thanks to a high pressure system hitting the West Coast this week. It's bringing a heat advisory to San Luis Obispo county and an extreme heat warning in Santa Barbara county.

The heat advisory in San Luis Obispo county is set to expire on Sunday evening while the extreme heat warning is sticking around Santa Barbara county until Thursday evening.

The warm temperatures we will see across the Central Coast today are going to generally range across the 80s. Northern San Luis Obispo county will be warmer, hitting those triple digit numbers.

While the temperatures are warmer than normal, they're going to stay pretty consistent across our extended forecast . The Paso Robles area is staying close to 100 degrees, San Luis Obispo will stay in the low 90s after today, Santa Maria is sticking to the low 80s, and Santa Barbara will be consistently hitting 86 degrees throughout the week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

~Makayla