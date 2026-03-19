Upper 90s Thursday bring another day of records to the Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast!
It has been a scorching set of days across the Central Coast with records set for most communities every single day.
There are still heat alerts in place for the whole Central Coast through 8 p.m. Friday night.
Here are the temperatures we can expect today across the region.
Here is what the 7 day forecast looks like!
While next week will be cooler than this week temperatures will still be 20+ degrees warmer than normal for the time of the year.
Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!
-Vivian