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Upper 90s Thursday bring another day of records to the Central Coast

The ridge of high pressure that has brought record breaking highs is still in place. Triple digit temps are not out of the question.
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Good morning, Central Coast!

It has been a scorching set of days across the Central Coast with records set for most communities every single day.

There are still heat alerts in place for the whole Central Coast through 8 p.m. Friday night.

Here are the temperatures we can expect today across the region.

Here is what the 7 day forecast looks like!

While next week will be cooler than this week temperatures will still be 20+ degrees warmer than normal for the time of the year.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian

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