Upper 90s Thursday bring another day of records to the Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast!

It has been a scorching set of days across the Central Coast with records set for most communities every single day.

There are still heat alerts in place for the whole Central Coast through 8 p.m. Friday night.

Here are the temperatures we can expect today across the region.

Here is what the 7 day forecast looks like!

While next week will be cooler than this week temperatures will still be 20+ degrees warmer than normal for the time of the year.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian