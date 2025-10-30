Warm and comfortable temperatures continue into the week

It's Thursday, Central Coast, and we've had some heat! Here's a high-pressure system causing this heat.

We're cooling down a little bit by the coast; here's that shown in our temperature change map.

Here is a look at temperatures early this morning, before you head out on your commute.

If you're headed to the coast to beat some of this inland heat, be cautious of going in the water. There's a High Surf Advisory in place until tomorrow at 3 a.m. Rip currents and local sets up to 10 ft are possible.

The high pressure will stick around through the extended forecast. There will be a slight cool down into the weekend, but still temperatures will be above normal across the region.

Have a spooktacular day!