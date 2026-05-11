Warm and overcast conditions kick off the week with cooler temps on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we get started for the week, we're dealing with some of the warmest temperatures for the next few days with overcast conditions. Much like yesterday in some coastal areas, clouds are going to be sticking around most of the Central Coast until Wednesday.

A gradual change will happen until then as temperatures cool down and the clouds clear from the area.

The fog this morning is heavily impacting visibility in Cambria and the Santa Barbara area. If you're in these areas this morning, drive with extra caution and give yourself a little more time for your commute.

Temperatures today will be warmer than this weekend. The Paso Robles area will be hitting the low 90s. High 60s and low 70s can be expected in areas closer to the coast.

For the rest of the week, we will dip down into cooler temperatures in the middle of the week.

Wednesday is looking to be the coolest day of the week, but the midweek slump in temperatures is slight and won't last longer than a day.

Weekend temperatures will get slightly warmer again, but this time without the cloud coverage that is going to be sticking around for the earlier half of the week.

Have a great day!