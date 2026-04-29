Warm and sunny weather is here, enjoy it; there is some rain on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

Tuesday was a windy one across the region, but as the offshore winds blustered through, we warmed up and set ourselves up for a beautiful day.

The high pressure that has brought us the sunshine is still working with the low pressure driving offshore winds for today.

Today started off clear (mostly) there is some fog trying to form in the Lompoc area but the skies will clear quickly and we are in store for a beautiful day with highs in the 70s.

Into the weekend, winds will return to the onshore direction and will make for a cooler and cloudier start. Especially on Sunday, morning fog by the beaches is expected.

That onshore wind direction will also open the door for a small system to push south from the PacNW and bring us rain. As of right now, the system looks to be patchy and mild, but it will be a foggier, cooler, and potentially soggy start to next week.

Monday and Tuesday will feature showers, but even into the middle of May, we are looking at a wetter-than-average pattern with several more rain chances.

Here is all of that on the 7-day forecast.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian