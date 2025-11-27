Warm, cloudy conditions for Thanksgiving Day

Happy Thanksgiving, Central Coast!

It's gearing up to be a pretty warm day for our region. If you're planning on traveling today, the only thing you need to worry about would potentially be the holiday traffic because the driving conditions today are great!

We lost the clear skies from yesterday but temperatures are going to be on par with what we have been feeling over the last few days.

It's going to stay cloudy for today across the region but temperatures are going to be on the warmer side. Beaches are going to stay around the high 50s range while the inland areas will see temperatures closer to high 60s.

Take in the warm weather while you can! Today is going to be the warmest day over the next couple of days. It's going to be pretty cloudy on the Central Coast until Wednesday but it will clear up in the Paso Robles area on Monday and Tuesday.

The San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara areas will see the opposite. Fog is projected to come into town on Saturday but will blend into more cloudy conditions by Sunday.

Temperatures across the Central Coast are going to fall up until Wednesday, where we'll hit the mid to low 60s.

If you're planning on commuting today, drive safe! Have an amazing Thanksgiving Day, Central Coast!