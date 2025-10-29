Warm temperatures continue throughout the Central Coast

We're halfway through our week, Central Coast! We have a little bit of summer in the middle of fall!

You can see just how much temperatures are rising on our 24-hour temperature change map:

Here is a look at our temperatures this morning:

It's also quite clear today. Most lingering morning clouds will burn off by the afternoon.

High temperatures are soaring as a high-pressure system continues to bring offshore winds, sunshine, and limited marine influence. We're even seeing 90-degree temperatures at the beach, take a look at Avila!

The high pressure will stick around through the extended forecast. There will be a slight cool down into the weekend, but still temps will be above normal across the region.

Here is a look at our 7-day forecast:

Have a great day!