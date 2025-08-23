Warm temperatures, heat wave sticking around this weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

It's a warm one today and with warm temperatures like this, we get a few watches and warnings for our region. With a heat wave extending into the weekend, there is an extreme heat warning for the interiors until Sunday night and a fire weather warning until Saturday night around Santa Barbara.

Don't let these warnings get you down! Tomorrow, we are going to see warm temperatures throughout the Central Coast, hitting triple digits in some communities and sticking with low 60s for others. The hottest day of the week is behind us, but we will still be feeling the unusually warm temperatures for this time of year for the next few days.

Looking ahead, we will cool down once the work week rolls around. For the Paso Robles area, the triple digit temperatures will end by Monday. San Luis Obispo is looking at mid-70s for the week and Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will follow suit.

As always, stay hydrated and safe as we wait for cooler temperatures later in the next few days. Have a great weekend!