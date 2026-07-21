Warm temps Tuesday give in to an extended heat event through the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

The morning is shaping up to be a clear one with sunshine and mild weather. Enjoy the cooler hours; it is going to get warm today, and hot for the remainder of the forecast.

Today's highs will be right around yesterday's conditions, with heat near 100 for Paso Robles and 80s in our coastal valleys.

For those headed to the Mid-State Fair today, here is what you can expect!

Starting Wednesday, offshore winds will limit the marine influence so significantly that temps will soar. In advance of those temps, a high heat advisory is in place for much of Santa Barbara County through next Monday.

Here is a look at the temps over the next 7 days. Long story short, grab a water bottle and stay cool.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian