Warm weather, mostly clear skies this week

Good morning, Central Coast!

We've got warm temperatures ahead with a bump into the 80s by the middle of the week. Before we get there, we are starting the week with mostly mid 70s across the region. The southern beaches will have slightly more cloud coverage today than San Luis Obispo county, but temperatures will stay consistent.

With these warm and mostly sunny conditions, it seems like a perfect day to head to the beaches. If you do, keep an eye on the high surf advisory that's affecting all of the SLO county beaches and the Oxnard area. High surf advisories typically mean more rip currents and sneaker waves. Be more cautious than usual out on the coastline today!

For the rest of this week, we're going to see a rise in temperatures until we hit our peak on Wednesday and Thursday. Most areas will hit the low 80s on Wednesday, except for Paso Robles, which will see mid 70 temperatures instead. After Thursday, the region is set to slightly cool down, returning to temperatures closer to what we'll be feeling today.

Have a great day, Central Coast!