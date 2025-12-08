Warm, windy and sunny week ahead

Good morning, Central Coast!

If you're heading out this morning, there are a few things you might notice: It's much warmer than last week and it's pretty windy outside. This is because of a warming trend hitting our region and parts of Southern California.

With this, it's going to be sunny throughout the week! However, these clear skies are partnering with the windy conditions I mentioned to bring a wind advisory.

This is going to be in place until Tuesday morning but the stronger winds for the week will be dying off soon after this advisory expires.

Already this morning we're seeing fast gusts over in the San Luis Obispo area. During the advisory, winds will generally be in the 15 to 25 mile per hour range, with gusts ramping up to 35 miles per hour.

Like I mentioned earlier, there are warm conditions and sunny skies across the board over the next week or so.

The highest temperatures will start Tuesday and we'll start gradually cooling down on Thursday.

We are going to drop back down to the high 60s by the end of this weekend but until then, here's a look at our 7 day forecast!

Have a great Monday, Central Coast!