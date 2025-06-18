Warm, windy conditions continue with a change on the way

Wednesday's weather forecast will be a combination of warm inland temperatures and milder coastal conditions for the Central Coast.

San Luis Obispo can expect a notably hot day with a high of around 95°, making it one of the warmer locations in the area. Paso Robles will see a forecast high of approximately 100°. Santa Maria will also be warmer, reaching around 89° under sunny skies, while Santa Barbara is heading toward a high of about 80°, with potential warming intensified by sundowner winds. Pismo Beach, meanwhile, will remain cooler with a bit more onshore flow and a high of around 73°.

As the day progresses, gusty northerly winds will likely develop across southern Santa Barbara County. This combination of high pressure and strong winds is typical for this time of year, bringing sundowner conditions.

Looking ahead, a notable change is on the horizon as an approaching trough is expected to enhance the onshore flow starting Thursday. This shift will lead to a gradual cooling trend across the region, particularly at the coast, with temperatures retreating to more typical seasonal averages.

By Friday, expect cooler conditions with highs dipping into the 60s and 70s along the beaches and coastal valleys, while the interior will experience mild temperatures in the 80s.